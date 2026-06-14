Jurong City denies allegations of player violence in viral football match video, threatens legal action

Jurong City threatens legal action after social media post accuses players of attacking opponents during match

Jurong City FC has denied allegations that its players kicked and punched opponents during an Island Wide League match.

They also described a viral social media post about the incident as “false information”.

Players allegedly punched and kicked opponents

Instagram page @sgfollowsall shared a video on 8 June, allegedly showing a heated confrontation involving players from Jurong City and Mattar Sailors.

According to the post, which was shared by a follower, Jurong City players had allegedly “punched and kick(ed)” their opponents.

The post also criticised the referee’s handling of the game, claiming the official was unable to control the situation.

The video circulating online showed a large group of players gathering near the touchline.

Several players appeared to be involved in a confrontation, while a few of their teammates attempted to mediate the situation.

However, it was unclear what led to the incident or whether any players committed the acts alleged in the post.

Jurong City says allegations are false

In a statement published on 8 June, Jurong City said it was aware of the post and rejected the claims made against the club.

“We are aware of a recent post by @SGFollowAll containing false information about Jurong City FC,” the club said.

They further alleged that the post was inaccurate and had caused “unnecessary damage” to the club’s reputation.

The club also claimed that it was not contacted for verification before the allegations were published.

As a result, they have formally requested that @sgfollowsall remove the post and issue a public apology. The club gave the page three working days to comply with its demands.

“If the post is not removed and an apology is not published within this timeframe, Jurong City FC will proceed with further legal action to protect the club and its community,” the statement read.

Netizens call for stricter enforcement

The incident has drawn attention from local football fans online, with some calling for stricter enforcement.

A netizen hopes that the police and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will take action against such incidents on the pitch.

An Instagram user said this was the “reason why Singapore football cannot progress”.

Another netizen agreed, pointing out that the “most important thing about playing football is discipline”.

Instagram page has updated the post

@sgfollowsall has since updated the post with an “important update”.

According to the update, the follower has shared “false information”, and Jurong City FC has contacted the Instagram page with information on the alleged incident.

In its statement to @sgfollowsall, Jurong City FC stated: “It’s totally misinformation, and we have evidence from the FAS that the opponents were the ones who punched our players.”

MS News has also reached out to FAS for more information.

Also read: Tanjong Pagar U-21 footballer punches Albirex Niigata opponent after match, gets arrested

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Featured image adapted from Jurong City FC on Facebook & Instagram.