Purple S’pore Sky With Dark Cloud & Crescent Moon Resembles Marvel’s Multiverse Cracking Open

Purple Sky With Dark Cloud & Crescent Moon Appears On 29 Apr Morning

While Singapore has been no stranger to glorious sunsets and sunrises, not many may force us to stop in our tracks to marvel at nature’s masterpiece.

But the purple sky at dawn on Friday (29 Apr) did just that, as it eerily resembled a scene from a famous superhero movie.

If you were too sleepy to catch this scenic view, here are some photos that show what you missed.

Man witnesses magical purple sky at dawn

Early on Friday (29 Apr) morning, before sunrise, Facebook user Myke who was already out and about at Toa Payoh MRT station caught a spectacular view up in the sky.

The purplish hues are magical, but the massive dark cloud that looked ready to consume the thin crescent moon exuded a rather menacing vibe.

Marvel fans who’ve watched “Spider-Man: No Way Home” may notice how familiar the phenomenon looks to a scene – spoiler alert – towards the end of the movie when the sky cracks open to reveal the multiverse.

According to the post in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group, Myke shared the photos at around 6.30am. That could explain the still-closed stores and few people milling about.

Perhaps the quiet made the entire scene even more captivating, as another photo showed shades of orange gradually tinting the cloud as the sun began to rise. At this point, the crescent moon remained visible, along with dots of starlight that made the sky truly a sight to behold.

Fellow early risers share their own photos

Apparently, Myke wasn’t the only person up at the crack of dawn who saw the mesmerising sky. Fellow early riser Carlos photographed this breathtaking sight near the Marina Bay area, with the sunrise as the backdrop to famous attractions like Gardens by the Bay.

Once the sun started to rise and shine, the deep purple turned into blue and peachy hues, as seen in this photo from another vantage point. We can’t help but see it as a giant Paddle Pop ice cream — too bad this version isn’t edible.

While we already appreciate Fridays for ushering in the weekends, we’re sure folks who witnessed the sunrise yesterday had more reason to start their day on a positive note.

Look up to see stunning skies

If you missed the phenomenal sky from yesterday morning, don’t fret.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said thundery showers are expected over the upcoming weeks. Even if there’s no purple sky, you’ll probably have a chance of finding photogenic rainbows or shots of lightning.

Life may be hectic but don’t forget to look up to the sky every now and then. You may be surprised by the wonderful scenery you’ll find.

Featured image adapted from Myke Muk K C on Facebook and Emergency Awesome on YouTube.