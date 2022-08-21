Realistic Poodle & French Bulldog Popsicles Spotted In Taiwan, Adorable Faces Will Melt Your Heart

Realistic Poodle & French Bulldog Popsicles In Taiwan Will Melt Your Heart

Taiwan is famous for its creative delicacies that are both delicious and super Instagrammable.

After taking the internet by storm with drumlet ice cream and ramen pudding, the country’s culinary creatives have come up with another concoction that will absolutely make you go “aww”.

Corner Cone Ice Cream Shop in Taiwan is offering realistic popsicles in the shape of poodles and French bulldogs.

We won’t blame you if you freeze before digging in because they just look way too cute to eat.

Poodle & chihuahua popsicles from Taiwan

Corner Cone has adorable popsicles in the shape of dogs and cats that look incredibly realistic.

We can’t help but marvel at how they managed to capture the details of the fur with ice.

Posting a selfie with one of these is sure to get the attention of your friends and followers on social media.

If your pet happens to be with you, you can even do a side-by-side comparison. But be careful that your furkid doesn’t try and sneak a bite.

Alas, just like all ice cream, these will inevitably melt. Until then, savour the moment and take lots of photos with this treat as you wander around the city.

Corner Cone has a variety of animal-shaped popsicles in various flavours that range from S$6.20 (NT$135) to S$6.90 (NT$150).

Whichever one you pick, we bet it’s sure to put a smile on your face.

Grab ’em on your next Taiwan trip

For now, these adorable popsicles are only available at the Corner Cone Ice Cream Shop in Taiwan.

You can view a complete list of their outlets on their Instagram page.

Much like all of Taiwan’s yummy treats, we hope we’ll be able to get these popsicles closer to home in the near future.

