Nene Chicken Taiwan Has Fried Drumlet Ice Cream, Bite Into Cold & Crispy Treat

Singaporeans love to eat chicken drumlets for a filling meal followed by novel ice cream flavours for dessert. But what if you could combine these 2 classics into 1 treat?

Say hello to Nene Chicken Taiwan’s “Fried Drumet Ice Cream” which has a lemon winter melon flavour.

Much like a real drumlet, it seems to have a crispy-looking batter thanks to cornflakes. But you’ll find that it’s actually a cool dessert after taking the first bite.

Fried drumlet ice cream with winter melon & lemon flavour

Popular Korean food brand Nene Chicken has recently launched a limited-edition fried chicken ice cream. At first glance, no one would be able to guess that this crispy treat is actually a dessert in disguise.

Don’t set your expectations based on the crispy coating because you’ll be surprised with what you’ll find beneath it.

Unlike a good ‘ol tender chicken, you’ll be biting into a cool and creamy filling instead, made of winter melon and lemon sherbet.

Not only would this dessert be perfect to get you through Singapore’s heat, but you can also use it to prank family and friends with sensitive teeth.

Serve a plate of the drumlets on the dining table and let them think that lunch or dinner is ready.

Then, all you have to do is wait with your camera ready to record their reactions when they find out what it actually is.

Box of 3 ice cream at Nene Chicken

A box of Nene Chicken’s fried drumlet ice cream comes with three small chicken legs.

The limited-edition product is available exclusively in Taiwan till 14 April. One box will you set back about S$5.12 (NT$ 107), which is definitely cheaper than most fried chicken.

Hope it comes to Singapore too

Fried chicken ice cream is certainly the perfect treat for our warm and humid climate.

Someday, we hope this dessert will make its way to our shores, perhaps as a permanent menu item at Nene Chicken outlets here.

We can’t wait to be surprised by this hilarious innovation.

Featured image adapted from Mint Taiwan on Instagram.