McDonald’s Thailand Chilli Paste Pork Ice Cream Costs S$1.58

Floss buns are a legendary treat among BreadTalk fans. If you love sinking your teeth into their savoury richness, you’ll be happy to learn about this bizarre ice cream flavour.

McDonald’s Thailand has launched Chilli Paste Pork Ice Cream. The cool treat consists of the signature vanilla soft serve topped with chilli paste sauce and shredded pork floss.

Source

The novel and weird dessert could be the best of both worlds for foodies who love all these ingredients.

Chilli Paste Pork Ice Cream is sweet & spicy

Every now and then, McDonald’s would offer bizarre ice cream flavours inspired by popular treats. Although novel menu items often spark debate, the Chilli Paste Pork Ice Cream could win you over.

Source

The dessert features sweet milk ice cream drizzled with chilli sauce and sprinkled with pork floss.

Source

The slightly salty pork floss combined with sweet and spicy ingredients may be unexpectedly delicious—if you love BreadTalk’s version.

Source

Floss buns are a hearty snack enjoyed with hot kopi. Since it’s been transformed into ice cream, it could give you the chilly pick-me-up you need during sweltering days.

Source

A serving of this bizarre goodie costs S$1.58 (39 baht). As of now, it is only available in McDonald’s Thailand.

Source

Regardless of your reservations, it’s a low price to pay for trying out a potentially beloved snack.

Hoping it comes to Singapore

McDonald’s Thailand’s ice cream could be a hit for Singaporeans who love BreadTalk.

Thanks to our tropical climate, we all scream for ice cream occasionally. Because we love dishes with a spicy kick, this snack might give us the burst of flavours we crave.

Much like popular food fads in Thailand, we hope this ice cream will soon make its way to Singapore. Fingers crossed, we’ll be able to try it later this year.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.