Woman found dead in S’pore River was single mother from Vietnam who arrived here a week earlier

A woman whose body was fished out from the Singapore River last week has been identified.

She is reportedly a 33-year-old single mother from Vietnam.

She had been in Singapore for only about a week after coming here to work.

Woman found dead in Singapore River on 26 April

Last Friday (26 April) afternoon, several police vehicles and a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle were seen lining River Valley Road next to the Singapore River, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Readers said they saw police officers conducting searches and placing some items on the river bank.

It was suspected that someone had fallen into the river.

Body of woman recovered from river

Sure enough, the police said they received a report of an unnatural death at 11.15am that day.

The body of a 33-year-old woman was recovered from the river.

While the case is under investigation, the police ruled out the possibility of homicide based on preliminary investigations.

Woman found dead in river came from small village in Vietnam

Shin Min Daily News later reported that the woman was Dang Hoang Ly Na, a Vietnamese national.

She had arrived in Singapore a week prior to her death.

Undertaker Roland Tay told the paper that she came from a small village in Vietnam.

Despite suffering from lung problems, Dang Hoang, who split from her husband, came to Singapore to work in the night entertainment industry so she could earn money to support her family.

She’s the only daughter of elderly parents in their 70s, and has an 11-year-old daughter of her own.

Woman’s body will be sent back to Vietnam

Mr Tay, who is handling the funeral arrangements on behalf of the family, said he will help send Dang Hoang’s body back to Vietnam.

This is so that her daughter can see her one last time, he added.

He felt that he had a duty to do so as the girl was very young, and it doesn’t matter whether the family can afford to pay him or not.

A family member arrived in Singapore on Monday (29 April) to collect the body and settle other formalities.

Mr Tay estimated that the body would be sent back over the next few days after it’s prepared for the funeral.

