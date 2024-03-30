Woman’s body found floating in waters off Kallang Riverside Park, pronounced dead at the scene

58-year-old woman’s body found in waters off Kallang Riverside Park

A woman’s body was found floating in the waters off Kallang Riverside Park on Saturday (30 March) morning.

The 58-year-old woman, who was dressed in a blue top and trousers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations. Investigations are ongoing.

Woman's body discovered in waters off Kallang Riverside Park on 30 March

In response to The Straits Times, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 7.15am on Saturday (30 March).

With the PUB’s assistance, SCDF rescuers retrieved the body from the water.

The body was identified as a 58-year-old woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, an eyewitness said the corpse was first found when the authorities were clearing litter in the river.

She was reportedly dressed in a blue top and trousers.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect the involvement of foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

