Van driver dies after rear-ending SMRT bus in Choa Chu Kang

40-year-old van driver dies after rear-ending SMRT bus

A van driver has died after rear-ending an SMRT bus in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday (20 July).

Photos circulating online show the van’s front bonnet completely crushed from the impact of the collision.

The service number 307 bus involved in the accident also appears to have sustained considerable damage.

A video shared on the Singapore roads accident Facebook page showed SCDF and Singapore Police Force (SPF) at the scene of the accident.

Based on the surroundings, the accident took place near Block 708 Choa Chu Kang North 5.

At 1.17pm, LTA issued an advisory urging road users to avoid the right lane of the road, in light of the accident.

Van driver passes away after conveyance to hospital

In response to MS News‘ queries, an SCDF spokesperson said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.25pm on Saturday (20 July).

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an individual trapped in the driver’s seat of the van.

The person was conveyed to Woodlands Health after being extricated from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

In a separate statement, SPF said a 40-year-old van driver was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Three other bus passengers, aged between 13 and 77, were conveyed to Woodlands Health and National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mr. Vincent Gay, Deputy Managing Director, SMRT Buses said the bus involved was stationary at the bus stop when the accident occurred.

In light of the accident, SMRT has reached out to the injured passengers to render support and assistance.

The other passengers were transferred to another bus to continue with their journey.

Also read: Lorry trapped between 2 SBS Transit buses in Pasir Ris, 2 drivers conveyed to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Telegram