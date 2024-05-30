Lorry trapped between 2 SBS Transit buses in Pasir Ris, 2 drivers conveyed to hospital

Lorry trapped between 2 buses in Pasir Ris traffic accident

A lorry was trapped between two SBS Transit buses after a traffic accident in Pasir Ris on Thursday (30 May) morning.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers had to extricate one of the bus drivers, who was trapped in his seat.

40 passengers had evacuated from both buses before SCDF officers’ arrival.

Lorry trapped between 2 buses in traffic accident at Loyang Ave

In a Facebook post on Thursday (30 May), SCDF said they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1 at about 9.30am.

The accident involved two SBS Transit buses and a silver lorry.

Footage showing the aftermath of the incident circulated on messaging groups and social media.

In a video, which emerged on the SG Road Blocks/Traffic News Telegram group, the lorry was seen sandwiched between both buses.

The video also showed several SCDF officers and a traffic police officer attending to the scene.

Speaking to MS News, the OP of the video — who wished to remain anonymous — said they witnessed the scene at about 10.21am. Paramedics and police were already present at the time.

The Telegram user also shared an image which showed a man in a SBS Transit uniform standing near the scene of the accident.

Another image, taken from a different angle, showed the bus firmly wedged in the lorry’s rear.

SCDF rescues trapped bus driver

SCDF shared that firefighters from Changi Fire Station and Tampines Fire Station responded to the incident. Upon their arrival, they discovered a bus driver trapped in the driver’s seat of the bus which had rear-ended the lorry.

Officers subsequently carried out a rescue operation, which involved using hydraulic rescue equipment to pull the dashboard and steering wheel backwards. The impact of the collision had forced both parts of the vehicle inwards.

Prior to SCDF’s arrival, about 40 passengers from both buses had managed to evacuate.

Authorities then transported the trapped bus driver and lorry driver to Changi General Hospital.

Speaking to MS News, a SBS Transit spokesperson said that none of the passengers from both buses sustained injuries.

“The lorry driver and our Bus Captain were conveyed conscious to the hospital where they received medical treatment largely for cuts and abrasions,” she added.

“Our Bus Captain received outpatient treatment and we are still trying to reach out to the lorry driver to extend our care and support.”

She added that the transport company is assisting the police with their investigations.

