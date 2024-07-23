Boy goes missing in JB shortly after police find 6-year-old girl at Selangor hotel

10-year-old boy goes missing in JB on 23 July afternoon

A 10-year-old boy with the name of Chen Dongyao (name transliterated from Chinese) went missing in Johor Bahru (JB) on Tuesday (23 July) afternoon.

This came shortly after Malaysian police found 6-year-old Albertine Leo Jiahui in Selangor.

Thankfully, the boy was found a few hours later.

10-year-old boy goes missing in JB after school dismissal

Dongyao’s family had taken to social media to appeal for information regarding the boy’s disappearance.

One of the Facebook posts stated that the boy did not take the school bus after dismissal at around 12.30pm.

He was last seen wearing his school’s uniform, which consisted of a white shirt and navy shorts.

In a subsequent update by China Press, the news outlet shared that the boy was found within about four hours of his disappearance.

He was located in a mall at about 4.30pm, and he was safe.

Missing 6-year-old girl found safe and uninjured after 3 days

Earlier today, police confirmed they found Albertine Leo Jiahui in a Selangor town.

She reportedly went missing in JB on Saturday (21 July) night.

Police found her safe and uninjured in a hotel in Batang Kali.

Five Malaysians have been arrested in connection with the case.

Featured image adapted from China Press.