S’pore influencer Simonboy & wife welcome baby boy, 5 years after the loss of his daughter

Simonboy welcomes baby boy, thanks everyone for their prayers

Singapore influencer Simon Khung — better known as Simonboy — and his wife Chloe Eong have welcomed a healthy baby boy.

The couple, celebrated for their vibrant social media presence, shared the joyful news with their followers on Wednesday (9 April).

“Hello, my name is Sunny Khung. Sunnyboy hehe (sic),” reads the heartfelt caption, written from the newborn’s point of view.

Infant showed no signs of heartbeat at first

Ms Eong’s labour to deliver little Sunny lasted nearly two days.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Simonboy shared that the couple checked into the hospital on Monday morning (7 April).

After 45 hours of intense labour, their son was finally born.

During the process, there was a tense moment when the foetal heartbeat monitor showed no signs of a heartbeat.

“I pressed the call button, and four or five medical staff rushed into the delivery room,” Simonboy recalled. “The situation was classified as a ‘Code Red’. I was really scared at that moment.”

Thankfully, after several minutes, a heartbeat was detected, and both mother and baby were safe.

Simonboy said:

I couldn’t hold back my tears. I really couldn’t bear losing another child.

Daughter passed away in 2020

This joyful event comes five years after the tragic death of Simonboy’s daughter, Megan Khung, in 2020.

Simonboy posted on his Instagram stories that his baby boy Sunny has “one big korkor (older brother) and one jiejie (older sister)”.

The influencer has been married three times, with a child from each marriage.

Megan, his daughter from his second marriage, passed away in 2020 after being abused by her biological mother and her mother’s then-boyfriend.

Megan’s death was caused by her mother, Foo Li Ping, and Foo’s then-boyfriend, Wong Shi Xiang.

The couple was recently sentenced to 19 and 30 years in prison, respectively, for their roles in her death.

