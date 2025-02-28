4-year-old girl abused to death & burnt in barrel was biological daughter of influencer Simonboy

S’pore influencer Simonboy posts emotional farewell to daughter who died in 2020

Warning: Some readers may find the descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Four-year-old Megan Khung died in 2020 after suffering horrific abuse at the hands of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

She has been revealed to be the biological daughter of well-known influencer Simonboy, who posted an emotional farewell to her on Friday (28 Feb).

Daughter was born to Simonboy in October 2015

Megan was born in October 2015, the product of Simonboy’s marriage to Foo Li Ping, according to court proceedings reported on by The Straits Times (ST).

The couple’s marriage subsequently broke down and Megan and Foo moved in with Foo’s mother.

Meanwhile, Simonboy, whose real name is Khung Wei Nan, began a stint in prison in 2017.

Abuse started when girl was three

This was when the abuse began, when Megan was just three years old.

The couple would cane her when she urinated on the bed and sofa sometime between late February and early March 2019.

Megan was withdrawn from preschool in September 2019, after staff there noticed bruises on her face, arms and feet.

That same month, the girl started living with Foo and Wong at Suites @ Guillemard, a condo along Lim Ah Woo Road off Guillemard Road.

She was caned by Wong at least once a week, along with slaps and punches sometimes.

Not only did her mother not stop him, she sometimes joined in.

Abuse recorded on video by friend of the couple

A friend who abused drugs with them at the unit, Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, didn’t stop them either and even recorded videos of the abuse on her phone.

One video showed Megan being forced to wear her soiled diaper over her head on Nov 9 2019. She was slapped by her mother when she resisted.

Another video showed Wong forcing the girl to eat food from the dustbin in late 2019.

Yet another video showed Megan with her hair shaved and her face marked with reddish pigment being paraded in public while crying and by Wong.

He did this because she had used her mother’s make-up without permission.

As he led her around, he was heard laughing and taunting the girl by asking her to say hello to occupants in passing vehicles.

Abuse escalated in 2020, with girl forced to sleep in a planter box

From January 2020, Megan’s diet was controlled, with the girl allowed to eat only if Wong let her.

Between January and February 2020, the girl was forced to be naked at home as she would bloody her clothes by peeling scabs from her wounds that were caused by caning.

A video showed her pleading with her mother to let her wear a T-shirt.

Megan was also forced to sleep in a planter box measuring 3m by 1m, underneath wooden planks without pillows or blankets. Once, she suffered heatstroke while locked inside.

On Jan 5, 2020, the girl was slapped for splashing mucus onto Foo and Chua, with Foo inserting a handkerchief filled with mucus into her mouth.

Sometime over those two months, Wong sprayed water from the toilet onto Megan’s face and hit her with a water hose, till her jaw became crooked. He tried to push it back into place but it stayed crooked.

Another time, Wong asked Megan to choose between a cane and a baton and hit her with the baton despite Megan choosing the cane.

Girl died after punch to the stomach on 21 Feb 2020

On 21 Feb 2020, Wong punched Megan in the stomach, causing her back to hit the wall.

She lay on the floor, complaining of pain in her stomach, but was ignored by Wong, Foo and Chua.

They finally discovered that she was motionless and unresponsive, and couldn’t revive her.

Girl’s body was burnt in a barrel

Two days later, they left the unit and stayed in various hotels and serviced apartments, though Wong returned to seal the corpse in a plastic box, cling film and cement to prevent the smell from being detected.

On 8 May 2020, the trio burnt the body in a metal barrel.

Wong discarded the ashes into the sea off East Coast Park.

The barrel was disposed of in Tampines Link and was not found.

Simonboy makes police report over disappearance of daughter

On 20 July 2020, Simonboy made a police report after becoming concerned about her.

He had last seen Megan in February 2017, before going to prison.

Wong, Foo and Chua were arrested on 24 July 2020, with drug utensils and crystal methamphetamine, or ‘Ice’, found in the condo unit.

Wong’s urine was also found to contain ‘Ice’.

The trio were charged in court in connection with Megan’s death.

Couple plead guilty to multiple charges

In the High Court on Friday (28 Feb), Foo and Wong pleaded guilty to the multiple charges each.

Foo pleaded guilty to:

one count of child abuse

one count of allowing the death of a child

one count of intentional disposal of a corpse to impede investigations

One more count of child abuse will be taken into consideration.

Wong pleaded guilty to:

one count of culpable homicide

one count of intentional disposal of a corpse

one count of trafficking 24.51g of meth

one count of consuming meth.

Another 11 mostly drug-related charges will be taken into consideration.

The couple are expected to be sentenced on 3 April.

As for Chua, her case is pending in court.

Simonboy seeks to forgive those responsible for death of daughter

On Friday, Simonboy shared a photo of himself with Megan in an Instagram Story, calling her his “precious baby”.

In another story, the influencer, who is now a Christian, asked God to take the “bitterness” away from his heart.

He also wanted help to forgive presumably those who caused his daughter’s death, saying:

Help me to forgive like how you have forgiven me.

Simonboy has been posting on Instagram yearly on Megan’s birthday. On 4 Oct 2024 — what was to be her ninth birthday — he said he misses her a lot.

On 4 Oct 2023, he said there was “not a single day” that he did not regret losing her, lamenting that he had neglected her because of his drug addiction.

