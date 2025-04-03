Mother who tortured & killed 4-year-old Megan Khung gets 19 years in jail, boyfriend gets 30 years

Mother who abused 4-year-old Megan Khung gets 19 years’ jail

On Thursday (3 April), Foo Li Ping, who subjected her daughter to more than a year of abuse before aiding in the disposal of her body, was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The horrifying abuse and tragic death of four-year-old Megan Khung, the biological daughter of Singaporean influencer Simonboy, came to light on 28 February.

Mother jailed for abuse, aiding in disposal of corpse

According to The Straits Times, 29-year-old Foo pleaded guilty to three charges: child abuse, allowing the death of a child, and disposing of a corpse to obstruct investigations.

Another count of child abuse was considered during sentencing.

In a heartbreaking Instagram story uploaded by Simonboy on Thursday (3 April), he expressed that “nothing is ever good enough to give me any closure”.

“It’s been 5 years… One more week is the birth of my baby’s delivery, and today they are sentenced,” he added.

Man who abused & killed Megan gets 30 years’ jail

Foo’s then-boyfriend, 38-year-old Wong Shi Xiang, was the main perpetrator of the horrific abuse that ultimately led to Megan’s death.

On the same day, Wong was sentenced to 30 years in jail and 17 strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to culpable homicide, corpse disposal, drug trafficking, and drug consumption. Another 11 charges were taken into consideration.

Justice Hoo Sheau Peng called the abuse “heinous, deplorable, and violent,” Channel News Asia reported.

She condemned Foo and Wong for prioritising self-preservation over Megan’s life, saying, “They cold-heartedly planned and deviously executed the disposal of Megan’s body. At the end of her life, they denied her even the dignity of a proper burial.”

“Nothing of Megan, not even her ashes, remained.”

Child suffered a year of horrific abuse before death

Born in October 2015, Megan was the daughter of Simonboy—real name Khung Wei Nan—and Foo.

In 2017, Simonboy was jailed for drug-related offences. Foo later became involved with Wong and moved into his condominium in 2019.

Over the next year, Wong and Foo subjected Megan to relentless abuse, with Wong as the main aggressor. He repeatedly caned, slapped, and punched the three-year-old girl, while Foo not only failed to intervene but also participated at times.

Their friend, Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, who abused drugs with them in the same home, did nothing to stop the violence. Instead, she recorded some of the abuse on her phone.

On 21 February 2020, Wong punched Megan in the stomach, causing her to slam into a wall. Despite her complaints of severe stomach pain, Wong, Foo, and Chua ignored her suffering. When they realised she was unresponsive, they attempted to revive her but failed.

Instead of reporting her death, Wong sealed Megan’s body in a plastic box with cling film and cement.

He, Foo, and Chua then burned her remains in a metal barrel. Her ashes were discarded into the sea off East Coast Park, and the barrel was dumped in Tampines Link.

Also read: Man accused of abusing & killing Simonboy’s 4-year-old daughter previously founded 2 companies, arrested for drugs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ccxxcxcx on Instagram, @simonboyyyyyyy on Instagram and Lianhe Zaobao .