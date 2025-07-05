Man tests efficiency of Changi Airport, reaches gate in under 40 minutes from hotel

Man tests if Changi Airport is really that efficient in TikTok video

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for 13 years.

In a recent video on TikTok, user @pete.laverick put the world’s “most efficient” airport to the test.

He timed himself from the moment he left his hotel room, all the way to the gate at Changi Airport.

Since posting, the video has amassed more than 220,000 views and 156 comments.

Man reaches Changi Airport gate in under 40 minutes from hotel

The man, who goes by the name Pete Laverick, started his timer as soon as he left his hotel room.

He managed to get a cab within two minutes, which he described as a “very strong start”.

The commute was smooth, with minimal traffic.

After 30 minutes, Mr Laverick arrived at Changi Airport and headed for the bag-drop station, where he unfortunately encountered a machine malfunction.

However, a technician quickly fixed the issue, and he subsequently passed through immigration and security.

“Never seen speed like it,” he said.

Mr Laverick then reached his gate just 39 minutes and 41 seconds after leaving his hotel.

Man’s experience at Changi Airport was ‘very easy’

Mr Laverick told MS News that he is from the United Kingdom (UK) but resides in Hong Kong.

He was in Singapore to emcee the recent Hyrox event that took place at the National Stadium.

There is a “noticeable difference” coming from the UK to Asia in terms of the efficiency levels of the airports, Mr Laverick noted.

“I thought to myself, I’m sure a lot of people back in Europe would be interested in seeing this, so here we are,” he said.

To him, Changi Airport has been the most efficient one so far.

There are no cons he could think of, with the best parts being the speed and cleanliness.

“It’s so nice not being stressed before flying,” said Mr Laverick.

He described his experience at Changi Airport as “very easy” as it did not feel like a massive burden or stressor unlike other airports.

“I very much look forward to coming back to try and break my record,” he added.

Also read: Over 450 job openings offered to retrenched Jetstar Asia staff during Changi Airport job fair

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @pete.laverick on TikTok.