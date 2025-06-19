Over 450 job openings offered to retrenched Jetstar Asia staff during Changi Airport job fair

Nearly 40 companies rally to offer retrenched Jetstar Asia staff over 450 job opportunities

With Jetstar Asia set to cease operations after more than two decades in the skies, nearly 40 companies have stepped up to support affected staff, offering hundreds of new job opportunities.

A three-day job fair kicked off at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Monday (17 June), specifically aimed at retrenched Jetstar Asia employees.

Organised by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and other partners, the fair will run until today (19 Jun).

More than 500 Singapore-based staff are set to lose their jobs when the airline ceases operations on 31 July.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the fair is offering over 450 positions across various roles, including pilots, cabin crew, customer service, engineering, and safety assurance.

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group is one of the biggest contributors, offering 100 jobs for pilots and 200 for cabin crew.

SIA, Scoot & top aviation players turn up to support displaced workers

SIA and Scoot are taking the lead in hiring efforts and will remain present throughout the event, reports ST.

Other major aviation employers participating include Airbus, Satair, Changi Airport Group, SATS, SMRT, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

A total of 38 companies will appear across the three-day event.

Apart from job placements, the event also offers career coaching, guidance on upgrading skills, and support through union channels.

Ng Chee Meng lends support to affected workers

In a Facebook post on 18 June, NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng shared that he met with affected workers at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and 3.

“They shared their concerns and uncertainties about what lies ahead, and I completely understand the anxiety that they feel,” he wrote.

“I want to assure them that they are not alone.”

Mr Ng also shared that some of the workers he met were considering a move into other sectors, such as hospitality.

He ended the post by reassuring the affected staff:

NTUC will walk alongside you, and we will get you through this together.

Netizens applauded NTUC’s efforts, with one calling this the “perfect time” for the organisation to show its commitment to workers.

Another praised Mr Ng’s hands-on approach, noting that he has “walked and served quite a lot” since the recent elections.

Over 100 jobseekers turned up on Day 1 of the fair, with a similar turnout expected for the other two days.

