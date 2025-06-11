Jetstar Asia to shutter on 31 July after 20 years, will scale back operations over next 7 weeks

Jetstar Asia to cease operations by 31 July, will scale back operations gradually

After two decades of budget-friendly flights and regional service, Jetstar Asia is preparing for its final descent.

The Singapore-based budget airline announced on Wednesday (11 June) that it will officially cease operations by 31 July 2025, marking the end of a 20-year run in the region.

Its parent company, Qantas Group, said the decision is part of a broader “strategic restructure” — but for many travellers and over 500 employees, the closure comes as a painful blow.

Jetstar Asia to cease operations by end July

According to The Straits Times (ST), Jetstar Asia will begin scaling back operations immediately, with all short-haul international flights from Singapore gradually suspended over the next seven weeks.

By 31 July, the airline will stop flying altogether.

Passengers with bookings will be contacted directly. Those scheduled to travel before 31 July may be rebooked on alternative flights or offered a refund.

Customers flying after 31 July will receive full refunds.

A dedicated customer support page has been launched to provide updates and manage refund requests.

More than 500 staff affected by Jetstar Asia closure

More than 500 employees will be impacted by the shutdown.

Jetstar Asia has pledged to support affected staff with job placement assistance, benefits, and potential roles within the Qantas Group or industry partners.

The Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union (SMMWU) said it is working closely with Jetstar Asia’s management to ensure all workers receive fair compensation and have access to career guidance and financial support.

Ng Chee Meng, NTUC’s Secretary-General, also shared on his Facebook that NTUC Singapore and NTUC’s Employment & Employability Institute, e2i will be on-site at Changi Airport Terminal 1 to provide direct support, including career coaching, skills upgrading, and employability assistance from next week onwards.

He shared that NTUC is helping affected Jetstar Asia staff by exploring job matches with unionised Singapore Airlines Group and partners.

The NTUC Aerospace Cluster is also working with aviation authorities to identify job opportunities for affected employees.

Mr Ng said: “Our focus remains on doing all we can to help workers land on their feet and move forward with confidence. Transitions are never easy, but our workers will not go through this alone. ”

Jetstar’s other Asia routes not affected

Qantas Group clarified that only 16 intra-Asia routes operated by Jetstar Asia will be affected.

Services run by Jetstar Airways and Jetstar Japan will continue, as will Jetstar’s international flights to and from Australia.

Meanwhile, Jetstar Asia’s 13 aircraft will be gradually reassigned across Qantas Group’s operations in Australia and New Zealand to meet growing demand there.

Netizens sad to see Jetstar Asia go

Jetstar Asia’s exit has triggered an emotional response online. One netizen said they were saddened to hear the news about “a very warm, efficient, and wonderful airline”.

Another commenter praised Jetstar Asia’s service and described their previous Jetstar flight as a wonderful experience.

Closure due to rising operational costs

The decision to wind down operations follows a business review that identified rising operational costs. These costs included supplier expenses, airport fees, and aviation charges.

The airline said these rising costs have made it difficult to sustain its low-cost model.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said: “We are incredibly proud of the Jetstar Asia team and the work they have done to deliver low fares, strong operational performance and exceptional customer service. This is a very tough day for them.”

Featured image adapted from Jetstar Asia on Facebook.