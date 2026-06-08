Season parking fees for commercial vehicles to be reduced from August, 2,000 motorists to benefit

HDB and URA to reduce season parking rates for some commercial vehicles, matching passenger car charges

Season parking charges for commercial vehicles will be reduced from 1 Aug, benefiting about 2,000 motorists, including small and medium enterprise (SME) owners.

The announcement was made by Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on Monday (8 June), as part of ongoing efforts under the Ministry of National Development’s (MND) pro-enterprise rules review.

Lower season parking rates to match passenger cars

Under the revised framework, season parking charges for commercial vehicles with an unladen weight of 1,801kg to 2,000kg will be reduced to match those of passenger cars.

At HDB carparks, monthly season parking rates will be revised to $80-$110 for residents’ first vehicle. At Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) carparks, the rate will be set at $90 per month for all vehicles.

Currently, affected commercial vehicles pay $185 per month at HDB car parks, while URA rates range from $120 to $160.

About 2,000 motorists to benefit

The changes are expected to benefit around 2,000 existing season parking holders, including owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who rely on commercial vehicles for their daily operations.

New applicants will also enjoy the revised rates once the changes take effect.

The new rates will apply to motorists purchasing season parking passes in July, for usage starting 1 Aug. Both HDB and URA will issue letters to existing season parking holders to inform them of the updated charges.

The move is part of MND’s ongoing review of rules and regulations to ensure they are more user-friendly and pro-enterprise, following feedback from stakeholders.

In his post, Mr Chee wrote that he appreciated the feedback received and the contributions from stakeholders in improving existing policies.

“Thank you for helping us to improve our rules and regulations, so that they are user-friendly and pro-enterprise.”

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Featured image adapted from Chee Hong Tat on Facebook.