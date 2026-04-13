Flexar car-sharing service to launch public beta in S’pore on 15 April, no deposit or membership fees

Car-sharing service Flexar to launch public beta from 15 April, with cars across heartland areas

A new car-sharing service is set to hit Singapore’s roads, offering commuters another way to get around without owning a car.

Flexar, a point-to-point car-sharing platform, will launch its public beta on 15 April.

Beta to roll out across heartland areas

In a press release seen by MS News, Flexar said that during the beta phase, it will deploy a fleet of both electric vehicles (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) cars across several areas, including Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio, and Toa Payoh.

The service operates on a point-to-point model, allowing users to pick up a vehicle at one location and drop it off at another.

This differs from most existing car-sharing platforms in Singapore, which typically follow a roundtrip model that requires vehicles to be returned to their original location.

Feedback gathered during the beta will be used to refine station placement, vehicle demand, and app usability, with the aim of improving overall convenience and reliability.

No deposit or membership fees required

Singaporeans aged 18 and above with a valid driving licence can sign up for free using Singpass.

Flexar does not require any deposit or membership fees, lowering the barrier to entry for first-time users.

The platform will offer a range of vehicles, including conventional cars as well as electric sedans and SUVs, with fuelling and maintenance handled by the company.

Per-minute pricing with promo rates during beta

Trips are charged using a per-minute block pricing model, which becomes more cost-efficient for longer drives.

Rental rates include fuel, and users can opt for a Collision Damage Waiver (CDW) for added peace of mind.

Multiple payment options, including digital wallets, are supported. Promotional rates will also be available during the beta period.

Built following BlueSG pause

Flexar said the service was developed from the ground up following the strategic pause of BlueSG earlier this year.

During the beta phase, the company will test features such as fleet and parking optimisation, vehicle access, and overall platform performance in a live environment.

According to CEO Fon Supannakul, the goal is to deliver an “innovative mobility solution” that supports Singapore’s vision of a car-lite, shared mobility future.

More details on the full launch will be announced after the beta trial concludes.

Also read: BlueSG car-sharing service set for 2026 relaunch, rebranded as ‘Flexar’

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Featured image courtesy of Flexar.