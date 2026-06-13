‘Just take photo of me’: S’pore-registered car driver allegedly drives away after accident in M’sia

Driver of Singapore-registered car poses for photos after getting into accident in Malaysia

After getting into an accident in Malaysia, the driver of a Singapore-registered car allegedly drove away from the scene, telling the other party to just take a photo of him instead of exchanging contact details.

A video posted on a border crossers’ Facebook group showed the man readily posing for photos, saying that he “won’t run away”.

Singapore-registered car driver says taking a photo of him is enough

Facebook user Sheena Tow claimed that the driver had hit the car of her mother, who is over 60 years old.

Afterwards, the bespectacled male driver was seen urging the other party to take a photo of him in the clip, which she said was recorded by her sister.

However, the woman protested that she did not have his identification, to which he replied that taking a photo of him would be enough.

He then obligingly posed for the camera, smiling, sticking his tongue out and showing a thumbs-up gesture.

He also repeatedly assured her that he would not run away.

Driver allegedly reeked of alcohol

According to Ms Tow, her sister claimed the man reeked of alcohol.

His speech appeared to be slightly slurred in the video.

It was also observed that the airbags of his car had been activated during the accident.

Man drove off after saying goodbye

Ms Tow said someone who was at the scene tried to call the police but received no answer.

Despite the protestations of those present, the man seemed intent on leaving, flashing a peace sign at the camera before reaching for the car door.

He then said a quick “bye” before driving off.

The sister is heard saying that he would not get very far, as she believed that he would get into another accident.

OP uncertain whether they can claim insurance

In her post, Ms Tow also shared photos of the damage sustained by her mother’s car and the man’s Singapore licence plate.

She was uncertain whether they could make a claim under the insurance of a Singapore-registered car that was involved in an accident in Malaysia if the driver did not report it.

Some people have told her that his licence plate number was sufficient, but others had said this was not enough, she added.

She later updated that her family had made a police report over the incident.

It is uncertain from the video where in Malaysia the accident took place.

Also read: S’pore-registered Honda driver kicks door of other car at M’sia checkpoint, gets into shoving match

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Featured image adapted from Sheena Tow via 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook.