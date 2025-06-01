S’pore-registered Honda driver kicks door of other car at M’sia checkpoint, gets into shoving match

Singapore-registered Honda drivers get into shoving match at Malaysia checkpoint

According to a Facebook post by SG Road Vigilante, two drivers of Singapore-registered Honda cars got into a physical shoving match at the Malaysian checkpoint.

The incident allegedly occurred on 31 May at 2.30am, involving a white Honda Vezel and a black Honda Fit, both with Singaporean licence plates.

Rear dashcam footage from another vehicle showed the two cars side-by-side in a crowded section of the road, slowly inching forward.

The drivers appeared to already be gesturing at each other. At one point, the Vezel moved to cut into the lane of the Honda Fit.

The white car’s driver, coincidentally dressed in white, then alighted and stormed over to the Fit while motioning aggressively.

After approaching, the Fit’s driver, dressed correspondingly in black, opened the door to alight.

The Vezel’s driver grabbed his door and proceeded to kick it.

When the two confronted each other on the road, the man in white shoved the black-shirted driver backwards.

A female passenger from the Vezel hurried over in an attempt to break up the fight, while two men from the Fit also alighted.

A front seat passenger from the Fit proceeded to get into an argument with the Vezel driver.

The inter-Honda violence then descended into a shoving match while the woman tried to stop them.

Netizens criticise both sides for getting into a fight

One netizen criticised both parties involved, saying real men would “talk it out” rather than fight.

They also said the fight would cause traffic at the customs to be congested, affecting others.

Another commenter said that going to Johor Bahru (JB) was to have fun and be happy. As such, the Singaporean cars should have just been gracious and give way to each other.

A third user commented that stepping out of the vehicle on the road in the first place meant being ready to “accept all consequences.”

