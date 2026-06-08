SPF blocks online posts targeting Indian community in S’pore, content likely originated from China-based platform

SPF acts against online content racially targeting Indian community in Singapore

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) took steps to block online content racially targeting the Indian community in Singapore, which began circulating last month.

Investigations found that the malicious posts likely originated from a China-based platform. It was subsequently carried onto other platforms and websites.

Selectively used images claimed Singapore is overcrowded with Indians

Last Saturday (6 June), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that online content containing inflammatory narratives about Singapore’s cultural diversity had circulated last month.

Mr Edwin Tong, Second Minister for Home Affairs, stated that the videos pushed various inflammatory narratives, including claims that Singapore’s multiracial policy is a façade meant to appeal to Western values and that the nation’s stability should be attributed to its majority Chinese demographics rather than multiculturalism.

The content also claimed that the increasing number of ethnic Indian politicians will act in favour of Indian immigrants and that the Chinese ethnic group has a “greater right to belong” in Singapore than other ethnic groups.

The online content selectively used images of crowded streets in Little India, likely on a weekend, to frame as evidence that Singapore is overcrowded with Indians.

They even picked footage of Indian devotees at a religious festival in Pagoda Street to back their claims.

MHA further stated that the content used derogatory language against Indians, such as comparing increased numbers to “concentration of curry”.

No evidence that foreign governments behind racially targeted content

Investigations found that the content was likely from a China-based platform.

“These are malicious efforts to sow discord by inciting ill-will against the Indian community in Singapore,” MHA said.

At a doorstop, Mr Tong said that there is currently no evidence that it was a coordinated campaign from a foreign government. Instead, various foreign citizens likely generated the content organically.

“The Government takes a serious view of threats to our social cohesion and racial harmony, including from external actors, and will act resolutely against them,” MHA stated.

The police have issued Disabling Directions (DD) under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 to deal with content circulating on YouTube, Facebook, and X.

The DD mandates the platforms to take all reasonable steps to disable access to the content for Singapore users.

Also read: Video of man stepping on Quran shared on social media, police directs Meta to disable access

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Featured image adapted from Edwin Tong on Facebook and Ministry of Home Affairs via CNA.