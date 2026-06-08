6 family members dead after first ride in new Proton X50 ends in collision with lorry in M’sia

Six family members killed after their new Proton X50 collides with lorry in Penang

Six family members in Malaysia died in a collision while taking their newly purchased Proton X50 for a drive in Kampung Baru Pinang Tunggal, Penang, on Sunday (7 June).

The accident occurred as the family travelled to visit the grave of their late father.

Three-year-old child is the only survivor in accident

The driver, 27-year-old Ahmad Syafiq Ahmad Shukri, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lorry.

Those killed include Ahmad Syafiq, his younger brother Ahmad Fahim Ahmad Shukri, 21, 55-year-old Nora Mhd Husin, 27-year-old Jamaliah Sannusi, a seven-year-old child, and a six-month-old baby.

The only survivor, a three-year-old child, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

All the deceased were sent to the Forensic Department of Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) in Alor Setar for further investigation.

Victims collected their new car at dealership before deadly collision

According to reports, the family had collected their new vehicle from a sales centre in Juru, Penang, earlier that morning, at around 11am.

They had taken photos of themselves smiling beside the car before setting off.

Ibrahim Ghazali, father of one of the victims, said his seven-year-old child joined the trip at the last minute, excited to ride in the new car.

“They were very happy this morning to collect the car, but everything happened so suddenly.

“We never saw it coming,” he said.

Firefighters used equipment to extricate bodies trapped inside vehicle

The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department stated that they received an emergency call at 3.46pm.

Rescue teams from the Tikam Batu and Sungai Petani Fire Stations arrived at the scene by 3.59pm.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the victims trapped inside the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses at the scene suggested that Ahmad Syafiq may have momentarily dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control and veer into the oncoming lane.

Lorry driver wasn’t speeding nor under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Kedah Police Chief, Datuk Adzli Abu Shah, confirmed that the truck driver was holding a valid driving license, was not speeding, and tested negative for drugs, reports Sin Chew Daily News.

He emphasised that preliminary blood and urine tests showed the 47-year-old truck driver was completely sober and free of illegal substances.

Furthermore, the truck was travelling at approximately 60 km/h, well within the designated speed limit for that stretch of road.

However, a background check revealed that the truck driver has a record of seven traffic summonses, four of which remain unpaid warrants.

The driver is being detained, and police will seek a remand order at the Sungai Petani Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.

Family was travelling to visit the grave of their late father

Datuk Adzli disclosed that the family, originally from Merbok in Central Kedah, was believed to be on their way to a local cemetery to clean and visit the grave of their late father when the tragedy struck.

He added that the deceased driver, Ahmad Syafiq, had served in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for about six years.

He had previously been stationed in Sabah before transferring to his current post in Penang about a year ago.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Also read: 11-year-old boy in M’sia dies after allegedly losing control of motorcycle & crashing into 13-year-old rider



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Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.