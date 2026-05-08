11-year-old boy in M’sia dies after allegedly losing control of motorcycle & crashing into 13-year-old rider

11-year-old boy dies after motorcycle collision with 13-year-old rider in Malaysia

An 11-year-old boy died from serious head injuries after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into another motorcycle in Kedah, Malaysia.

The other rider, who was also underage, sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred at about 6.30pm on Wednesday (6 May) along Jalan Kampung Betong in the Sik district.

Boy allegedly lost control of motorcycle before collision

Sik district police chief Superintendent Shamzury Saman said preliminary investigations found that the boy was riding a Honda C100 motorcycle when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcycle then crashed into the rear of a Honda RSX ridden by a 13-year-old boy.

At the time, both motorcycles were believed to have been travelling from Kampung Kuala Kerik towards Kampung Betong.

Superintendent Shamzury said initial investigations indicated that the accident was caused by the victim failing to control his motorcycle.

Victim dies while receiving treatment at hospital

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Sik Hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead at 8.45pm while receiving treatment.

His body was later sent to the Sik Hospital forensic unit for a post-mortem.

The 13-year-old rider sustained minor injuries.

Police urge parents to prevent underage children from riding motorcycles

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Superintendent Shamzury also advised parents and guardians to closely monitor underage children and prevent them from riding motorcycles without a licence and helmet.

“Negligence can lead to fatal consequences,” he said.

Also read: 14-year-old boy in M’sia dies after motorcycle crash flings him down 10-metre sewer hole



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Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.