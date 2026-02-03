14-year-old boy in M’sia dies after motorcycle crash flings him down 10-metre sewer hole

14-year-old boy ends up in fatal fall after motorcycle crash

On Monday (2 Feb), a ride home after dinner turned into tragedy for two brothers when their motorcycle crashed into a construction site.

The accident occurred along Jalan Bunga Tanjung in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, at about 10.10pm.

The impact from the crash caused the younger brother to plummet into a 10-metre deep drain and die.

Brothers were travelling to friend’s house after dinner

The victim, a 14-year-old pillion rider, and his 17-year-old brother were travelling on a Yamaha Y100 motorcycle, as reported by Malaysian publication Guang Ming Daily.

According to Tampin District Police Chief Superintendent Amiruddien Sariman, they were heading from Tampin town toward a friend’s house in Kuala Ina after dinner.

Lost control on bend and crashed

As the motorcycle navigated a bend, the rider lost control and crashed directly into a drain under construction on the left shoulder of the road.

The impact threw the 14-year-old pillion rider off the bike and into the 10-metre deep drain.

Younger brother pronounced dead while undergoing treatment

Fire and Rescue Department personnel were called to the scene to retrieve the teenager from the deep hole.

He was rushed to Tampin Hospital for emergency treatment.

While the rider sustained minor injuries, his 14-year-old brother was pronounced dead at approximately 11.30pm while receiving treatment.

The police have opened an investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which relates to causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Further investigation is ongoing at the time of writing.

Featured image adapted from Guang Ming Daily.