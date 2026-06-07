86-year-old male pedestrian sent to hospital after accident with motorcycle in Chinatown

Elderly pedestrian seen lying on the road after accident with motorcycle in Chinatown

An 86-year-old man was sent to the hospital last Friday (5 June) after being involved in an accident with a motorcycle in Chinatown.

A photo of the aftermath posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the elderly pedestrian lying on the second lane from the right along Upper Cross Street.

Passers-by help pedestrian & motorcyclist after accident

In the image, four people surrounded the pedestrian, in an effort to assist him.

A fifth person was standing next to a motorcycle that had fallen on its side a short distance ahead.

The man appeared to be helping a motorcyclist wearing a helmet to sit up.

SCDF arrives at scene of Chinatown accident

Another photo posted on Facebook was taken after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had already arrived.

An ambulance had stopped in lane 3, with two paramedics emerging from it.

The pedestrian lay barefoot on the road, with one of his slippers nearby.

The motorcyclist sat next to his fallen motorcycle.

Pedestrian sent to hospital, motorcyclist assisting investigations

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to the accident at 12 noon on 5 June.

It took place at the junction of Upper Cross Street and Eu Tong Sen Street, and involved a pedestrian and a motorcycle.

An 86-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF added that he was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Additionally, a 21-year-old motorcyclist is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 23-year-old pedestrian sent to hospital after accident with motorcycle along Orchard Road

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Featured image adapted from Monir 2.1 on Facebook.