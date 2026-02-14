23-year-old pedestrian sent to hospital after accident with motorcycle along Orchard Road

Male pedestrian seen lying on Orchard Road near motorcycle that fell over

A 23-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a motorcycle along Orchard Road.

In a video posted on Facebook, the young man was seen lying on the road at the pedestrian crossing between Ngee Ann City and Paragon mall.

Man lies on Orchard Road pedestrian crossing

In the footage, which was recorded by another pedestrian, the man lay on the crossing while the “green man” was still blinking for pedestrians to cross.

Next to him was a motorcycle that had fallen on its side following the accident.

A motorcyclist wearing a helmet was standing next to his motorcycle.

Later, the motorcyclist moved his motorcycle upright.

Passers-by help injured pedestrian

Attending to the pedestrian were three passers-by, two men and one woman.

As pedestrians crossed the road around them, one of the men put his hand on the forehead of the injured pedestrian, who was conscious and able to move his arms.

More passers-by came forward to help later. The motorcycle, now upright, was also placed a distance away.

Motorcyclist also injured, assisting with investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.55pm on 11 Feb.

It involved a motorcycle and a pedestrian at the junction of Orchard Road and Bideford Road.

A 23-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 8pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist also sustained injuries but refused to be sent to the hospital.

He is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

