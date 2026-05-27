5-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for S$1.63M, sets record price for the development

Record Pinnacle@Duxton HDB flat sold in May has close to 84 years left on its lease

Another five-room flat in the iconic Pinnacle@Duxton development has set a new benchmark after being sold for a massive S$1.63 million this month.

The flat is now the most expensive resale HDB unit in the development, according to EdgeProp.

Pinnacle@Duxton flat sold for about S$1,442 psf

The latest record-shattering flat is at 1B Cantonment Road, one of the seven 50-storey towers of Pinnacle@Duxton, according to HDB flat resale records.

It’s located on the 43th to 45th floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2011, meaning the flat has a remaining lease term of 83 years and eight months.

As the flat is a five-room unit, it has a floor area of 105 square metres (sqm), or about 1,130 square feet (sq ft).

That works out to a per square foot (psf) price of about S$1,442 psf.

Flat has unparalleled city views

Since the flat is located on a relatively high floor for the landmark project, its new owners are guaranteed unparalleled city views of Singapore.

Its location is also unbeatable, with Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre, as well as Maxwell Food Centre, a stone’s throw away.

The development is also situated in the middle of three MRT stations — Outram Park, Tanjong Pagar and Maxwell — with an upcoming fourth one in Cantonment MRT set to open in July.

For young families, there are no fewer than eight childcare centres within 500m, and three of them are within 200m.

Selling price was higher than average

The record S$1.63 million selling price eclipsed that of a previous sale at Pinnacle@Duxton in Aug 2025.

That five-room flat in Block 1G, which was on a higher floor, went for S$1.6 million.

EdgeProp estimated that the latest deal is 5.2% higher than the average selling prices at the development — about S$1.55 million.

Its S$1,442 psf price is also 40.7% above the average for five-room HDB flats in the Central area.

Pinnacle@Duxton flats have broken the record regularly

Of course, flats at Pinnacle@Duxton, the world’s tallest public housing development, have been regularly breaking price records.

Back in 2023, a five-roomer set a record in the development when it was sold for S$1.4 million — that price is S$230,000 less than what a buyer was willing to fork out this week.

This record was smashed in 2024 when another five-roomer was sold for S$1.515 milion.

Four-room flats in Pinnacle@Duxton have also raised the bar repeatedly, with one of them changing hands for S$1.4 million in 2023 — making it the most expensive four-roomer in Singapore at the time.

Also read: Couple makes S$1.14M profit from sale of 4-room Pinnacle@Duxton flat purchased 20 years ago

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Featured image from MS News.