2 children in Hong Kong flat burn paper near window, spark fire on dessert shop awning below

2 children left alone in flat set paper on fire near window, damaging shop awning below

Two unsupervised children in a Hong Kong flat started burning paper near a window on Tuesday (26 May) night.

The burning caused embers to fall and ignite a dessert shop’s awning below.

Falling embers caused two holes in shop’s awning

According to The Standard, a woman alerted authorities around 8pm.

She spotted someone lighting paper at a mid-floor window of the Parkes Building on Parkes Street in Hong Kong’s Jordan area.

The falling embers left two holes in the shop’s awning, though the fire was out by the time emergency services arrived.

Online footage showed a person holding a burning piece of paper by the window as embers drifted on the wind.

No one was injured, and there was no need for an evacuation.

Mother arrested for child neglect

Upon entering the apartment, police found the two boys, aged 11 and 10, alone, prompting them to contact their mother and grandfather.

The grandfather accompanied the children to Kwong Wah Hospital for medical checks.

The 30-year-old mother was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and brought to a police station for questioning, according to Dimsum Daily.

Also read: 5-year-old boy in China accidentally sets villa room ablaze after playing with lighter



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Featured image adapted from The Standard.