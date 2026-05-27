M’sian mother searches for missing son, finds him arrested in S’pore for allegedly acting as money mule

Malaysian mother learns son arrested in Singapore for allegedly acting as money mule

A mother from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, discovered that her missing son is under arrest in Singapore for allegedly acting as a money mule.

Man told his mother that he would seek job in Singapore

The 29-year-old, Tan Tze Hao (name transliterated from Mandarin), left home in March, telling his mother he was looking for a job in Singapore.

He mentioned commuting daily between Johor Bahru and Singapore, but did not provide further details about the work.

Tan previously returned home for two weeks before heading back to Johor Bahru.

He had promised to return to Kuala Lumpur on 1 May but was uncontactable thereafter.

Son goes missing and is uncontactable

When she could not reach him on 2 May, his mother, 62-year-old Lim Siew Kikit (name transliterated from Mandarin), filed a police report.

She also asked her family to post online appeals to find him.

Shin Min reporters inquired about him and searched through the Singapore court system.

They discovered that Tan was under arrest in Singapore.

He allegedly assisted illegal syndicates in collecting cash, luxury watches, and other valuables.

Authorities suspect him of violating the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Forfeiture of Benefits) Act (CDSA).

Investigations indicate that between 22 March and 2 May, Tan conspired with unidentified individuals in Singapore and elsewhere to receive criminal proceeds.

Mother hoped for reunion with his son

Although relieved that her son is physically safe, Lim expressed deep distress over the prospect of him facing prison time.

“I don’t know his current situation in remand, and I am truly worried,” she said.

Despite the grim news, she remains hopeful for a reunion.

“I just hope my son can come home soon so our family can be together again,” she added.

He remains under custody to help with police investigations