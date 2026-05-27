Man in Thailand beaten by gang of 10 men for allegedly accidentally honking at them

Man in Thailand beaten by gang of 10 men, allegedly because he accidentally honked at them

On Sunday night (24 May), a man in Thailand was surrounded by 10 men who began beating him, allegedly because the former accidentally honked at them.

Security camera footage circulating online shows the man riding a motorcycle before a car forced him to stop.

Four men then exit the vehicle before another vehicle parks behind the motorcycle.

Ganged up on

The gang of men then assault the motorcyclist. At one point, the victim is shoved to the ground, where the men begin stomping on him.

According to the Pattaya News, authorities received an alert at 3.19am, where they found the 18-year-old motorcyclist heavily injured.

The teen had a heavily swollen and bruised face and a split eyebrow.

First responders provided him with first aid before transporting him to the hospital.

He would later file a report at the police station.

Victim gives his account of events

The victim told local media that he was an app driver on his way to a customer.

On his journey, a white car began honking next to him. He paid no attention to it.

However, his hand accidentally hit the horn while he was signalling a turn.

The teen suspects that this angered the men in the white car, who then cut him off.

He said the men nearly beat him unconscious before they fled the scene.

After filing a report with the police, he hopes they will be able to track down and arrest the men swiftly.

Also read: Driver in Thailand sideswipes motorcyclist & then kicks him while on the ground, apologises after facing legal action

