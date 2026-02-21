Driver in Thailand sideswipes motorcyclist & then kicks him while on the ground, apologises after facing legal action

Driver in Thailand sideswipes motorcyclist and then kicks him while he’s down

Earlier this week, a driver experienced road rage and sideswiped a motorcyclist who was with his wife and then proceeded to kick him in the face while he was on the ground.

Following that altercation, the driver left the scene.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral. Because of mounting public pressure, the driver eventually turned himself in and apologised for his outburst.

Sideswiped motorcyclist because of honking

According to footage published by Thairath, the incident occurred on Monday (16 Feb) at around 6pm.

The footage shows the motorcyclist riding with his wife in the backseat. A grey hatchback trailing from behind accelerated before sideswiping them as it merged into the middle lane.

The impact left both the motorcyclist and his wife on the ground.

The motorcyclist can be seen yelling at the driver, but then things rapidly escalated when the driver kicked the man twice while he was on the ground. He landed an extra punch before the man’s wife got in between them.

The driver then reportedly fled the scene afterwards.

Apologised after faced with legal action

In an interview with the media, the motorcyclist alleges that the incident started due to some honking. The man said he honked at a couple of motorcycles that were about to exit onto the road to alert them that he was approaching.

A brief moment later, a vehicle honked at him, which he later discovered was the grey hatchback. Before he could react, the vehicle had already sideswiped him, and he was flat on the ground.

Meanwhile, the driver said he did not care about the motorcyclist honking at all. Instead, he said he honked to get the motorcyclist to move out of the way because he was going to merge into the middle lane.

“It was my fault that I did not notice that he did not move out of the way,” he told reporters. He said he was angry because he thought the motorcyclist had tried to sideswipe him instead.

According to Thairath reporters, the driver ultimately turned himself in. He used the rear entrance of the police station to avoid the media.

The motorcyclist and his wife have multiple injuries from the accident and subsequent attack. They were pictured with multiple bruises and loose teeth.

Also read: 63-year-old pedestrian dies after accident with bus along Havelock Road, bus captain assisting investigations

