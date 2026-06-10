Foreign couple in Thailand allegedly gets intimate intimate on tuk-tuk while filming for content

Foreign couple films themselves getting intimate while riding tuk-tuk in Thailand, drawing outrage online

On Tuesday (9 June), clips of a foreign couple allegedly getting intimate while riding a tuk-tuk in Thailand went viral.

The footage promptly drew outrage from locals, with many expressing concerns about the increasing frequency of such incidents.

According to a local radio station in Phuket, police were able to track down the foreigners for questioning.

The couple claimed not to have partaken in any indecent behaviour and that they were simply dancing.

Straddling on back of tuk-tuk

A clip published by Komchadluek (name transliterated from Thai) shows a woman sitting on top of a man on the back of a tuk-tuk.

The pair were heading down a busy road in Phuket, and the woman can be seen bouncing up and down on the man’s lap.

A friend reportedly t00k turns filming the content.

Response on social media was largely negative, with many expressing concern about how the couple was fully visible to the public.

Others also said acts like these damage Phuket’s reputation as a travel destination.

Police track down couple and warn them

According to MCOT Phuket, tourist police in Phuket were able to find the couple after receiving complaints from the public.

The couple claimed that they had only been dancing and pretended to be having sex as a joke.

Authorities found no evidence of public indecency, but warned the foreigners to behave appropriately in public spaces.

In May, another clip of a foreign couple getting intimate at the back of a tuk-tuk went viral. In the viral footage, the couple can be seen having oral sex while the vehicle is driving along the road.