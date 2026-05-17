Couple in Taiwan caught having public sex on surveillance camera streamed to the whole nation

Couple in Taiwan had public sex, was caught on surveillance camera that streamed to whole nation

Late Thursday (14 May) night, a couple in Taiwan got a little too comfortable as they rested on a bench inside Yangmingshan National Park.

A surveillance camera, which was streaming footage of the park live, caught the pair in literal 4K as they began to get intimate.

According to Mirror Media, once they were aware, the park immediately took down all the recordings and issued a stern warning.

Public sex at park caught by CCTV

At around 11pm, the couple appeared on camera at a viewing platform at the park. While they initially only seemed to be chatting, their affection escalated over time.

Around midnight, the man reportedly pulled down his pants and began having sex with the woman. After they were finished around ten minutes later, they packed up and left.

According to TVBS, 43 people were watching the stream live during the incident. Footage of the incident quickly circulated online, but was later taken down.

The official recording from the park was taken down around 8am the following day.

Couple issued police summons for incident

After they were alerted, police opened an investigation into the matter. Using surveillance camera footage, they were able to track down the man in the video using his motorcycle licence plate numbers.

Police got in touch with the 23-year-old man, who quickly admitted to being the man in the footage. He reportedly expressed shock that their intimate moments were being circulated online.

He and the woman were both summoned by police where they will face charges of public indecency. If found guilty, they face up to a year in jail and/or a fine of NT$30,000 (S$1,216).

Also read: French couple filmed having sex on Phuket beach, fined S$200 each & may be deported



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Featured image adapted from Liberty Times and Google Maps.