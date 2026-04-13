French couple face possible deportation after public sex on Phuket beach

A French couple may face deportation after having sex in public on a beach in Phuket, Thailand.

Photos and videos of the couple engaging in sexual activity at Layi Beach in the Kathu district began circulating on social media on Friday (10 April).

They reportedly carried out the act in full view of locals and other tourists in the area, drawing widespread criticism.

Couple fined S$200

At around 9pm on the same day, officers from Kamala Police Station tracked down the couple, both 24, and arrested them at their hotel in Patong.

The pair were taken into custody and charged with committing a public indecency offence for exposing their bodies or engaging in obscene acts in public.

They were each fined 5,000 baht (about S$200), the maximum penalty for the offence.

French couple may face deportation for public sex at Phuket beach

Authorities will report the case to immigration officials for possible further action.

This could include visa revocation and deportation.

Following the incident, authorities urged foreign visitors to respect Thai law and culture, adding that such behaviour has damaged Phuket’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Also read: M’sian couple caught having sex at cemetery in Penang, arrested after video goes viral

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Featured image adapted from Daily News.