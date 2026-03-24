M’sian couple caught having sex at cemetery in Penang, arrested after video goes viral

Penang couple arrested after video of them having sex goes viral

Police in Penang, Malaysia, have arrested two local suspects after a video of them having public sex at a Chinese cemetery went viral.

The 38-second video showed a naked man standing with his back to the camera while a partially undressed woman sat on a tombstone.

In the clip, a woman filming the scene confronted the pair, saying they had been spotted there before.

As the man began putting on his trousers, he is heard apologising.

The woman filming then reprimanded them, saying that a cemetery is meant to honour the deceased, and warned that the matter would be reported to the police.

Both arrested following investigation

Northeast District Police Chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said investigations began after a 69-year-old man lodged a report at noon on Monday (23 March) about the footage circulating online.

Preliminary findings confirmed the incident took place on Sunday (22 March) at the Batu Gantong Chinese Cemetery.

Both individuals involved are reported to be Malaysian citizens.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at about 8.35pm on Monday at a flat in the Padang Tembak area.

Later that night, at around 11.10pm, police detained a 58-year-old man in Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas.

Police say that the two are not a couple

According to ACP Abdul Rozak, both suspects admitted their involvement during questioning.

Police are seeking a remand order to continue investigations into the case.

State police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail also confirmed the arrests, saying: “We have detained the couple around George Town last night.”

“Initial checks showed both are not husband and wife,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code for obscene acts in a public place, Section 509 of the Penal Code for acts intended to insult modesty, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

Also read: Elderly couple in Hong Kong arrested for public sex act at pier



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Featured image adapted from NST and Google Maps.