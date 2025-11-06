Elderly couple in Hong Kong arrested for public sex act at pier

Couple in their 60s arrested over public sex act at pier in Hong Kong

A clip showing a couple in their 60s performing a public sex act at a pier in Hong Kong (HK) went viral recently.

According to HK-based publication The Standard, both individuals were arrested after a police report was lodged last Wednesday (29 Oct).

Clip shows man putting head into woman’s skirt

In the clip, a man can be seen seated on a bench with a woman lying beside him with her legs on his lap.

The man held her legs with his right hand and made repeated movements with his left hand between her thighs.

After looking around, the man quickly plunged his head where his left hand used to be. He lifted his head briefly before going in for a second time.

A passerby was seen walking past the couple, seemingly ignoring what was happening on the bench.

Man & woman in their 60s arrested

The clip has since gone viral and drawn condemnation from many. Viewers called the act inappropriate and demanded police action.

Police on Cheung Chau Island began an investigation into the matter after receiving a report on 29 Oct.

The 61-year-old woman was arrested on the same day, and the 63-year-old man was arrested the day after.

The pair were subsequently released on bail, but will be required to report to the police in late November.

The couple faces up to seven years’ jail for the indecent act.

Also read: Man from Russia arrested in Thailand for public sex act on back of pickup truck

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chan Honkong on Facebook.