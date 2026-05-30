Couple in Japan allegedly recruited teenage boys to commit robbery and murder of an elderly woman

Couple in Japan allegedly ordered teenage boys to commit robbery and murder of an elderly woman

A couple in Japan have become the target of a police investigation after they allegedly anonymously hired a group of teenage boys to commit a robbery and murder that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old woman.

While police have arrested the couple, a third man believed to be the mastermind has since fled the country for China.

According to Mainichi Shimbun, at least four teens have already been arrested for the break-in on 14 May.

Source: NHK

Teens break into home and kill woman

Two weeks ago, a group of teenage boys broke into a home in Tochigi prefecture at 9.25am. In their attempt to steal money and valuables, they ended up stabbing Tomiyama Eiko in the chest. Her two sons, in their 30s and 40s, were also injured in the attack.

Police were able to round up the four teens connected to the crime.

Since then, authorities have discovered that the boys were possibly recruited by a couple who offered them the illegal job.

The couple, 28-year-old Kaito Takemae and his 25-year-old wife Miyu, allegedly got in contact with one of the boys. The boy then recruited three more of his friends to take part in the “job”.

Alleged mastermind turns fugitive

The couple allegedly gave a white luxury vehicle to the teens for them to use as their getaway vehicle.

In addition to the arrest of the four boys, authorities were also able to arrest Takemae and his wife.

Takemae was arrested on 17 May as he was attempting to board a plane bound for South Korea.

Since then, investigators discovered another man in his 40s who is the alleged mastermind. A search through Takemae’s phone revealed the man to have given the 28-year-old instructions.

Unlike Takemae, the alleged mastermind managed to flee the country, escaping from Japan to China.

He turned fugitive within days of his accomplice’s arrest. Police believe he may be in Southeast Asia now based on Takemae’s own intent to escape to Manila.

Also read: Man in Japan murders 2 suicidal women allegedly with consent, claims they thanked him



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Featured image adapted from Mainichi Shimbun and NHK.