18-year-old arrested within 6 hours over alleged loanshark harassment in Canberra Link

Teen arrested within 6 hours over alleged loanshark harassment

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has arrested an 18-year-old male for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

On Thursday (28 May), at around 7.05pm, officers were alerted to a residential unit along Canberra Link where the main gate and door had been splashed with red paint.

A debtor’s note was left outside the house.

The note demanded outstanding payments and threatened to burn down the premises otherwise.

Using follow-up investigations and CCTV footage, officers from Woodlands Police Division identified and arrested the teenager within six hours of the report.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he is also involved in three other similar incidents along Sembawang Drive and Canberra Link.

The teenager will be charged in court on 30 May under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, loanshark harassment carries a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

Authorities reiterated firm action against loanshark offences

The police emphasised zero tolerance for loanshark harassment.

“Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” they added.

Members of the public are advised to avoid loansharks and report any suspicious activity at 999.

Police conduct islandwide raids

Issues regarding unlicensed moneylending activities in Singapore are on the rise.

On 29 May, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the seven Police land divisions conducted coordinated raids across the island.

A total of 79 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in unlicensed moneylending activities.

The suspects, aged between 15 and 77, were caught during raids conducted from 19 to 25 May.

Also read: 19-year-old man arrested over loanshark harassment cases across S’pore, 10 cans of paint seized



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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.