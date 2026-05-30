Decomposed body found in rented Melaka house after property owner reports foul smell

Foul smell led to the discovery of decomposed body in rented house
On Thursday (28 May) night, police discovered a dead body inside a rented shophouse in Pokok Mangga, Melaka, Malaysia.
The individual was believed to have been dead for between two weeks and a month.
The victim’s hands were tied, leading authorities to suspect foul play.
Landlord alerted police
The property owner alerted local police when he detected a strong foul odour during a house visit.
He had decided to inspect the shophouse after being unable to contact the tenant.
Upon entering the house, the property owner also found a suspicious mattress bundle in the living room.
Police then discovered that the folded mattress concealed a dead body.
Tenant’s son arrested as suspect to assist investigation
The two-storey shophouse had been rented by a woman to accommodate her son.
Police subsequently arrested a 40-year-old local man, believed to be the tenant’s son.
The suspect was reportedly in a drug-induced state during arrest, and tested positive for syabu, also known as ‘Ice’.
He also has seven previous criminal records.
Authorities believe the victim had a connection to the suspect.
The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.
The suspect has yet to cooperate with investigators.
Also read: Woman’s decomposed body found in Johor home, colleagues looking for her relative in S’pore
Woman’s decomposed body found in Johor home, colleagues looking for her relative in S’pore
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Featured image adapted from aradaphotography on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and Free Malaysia Today (FMT).