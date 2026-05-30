Shy Bengal cat missing since 27 May after escaping during walk on Coney Island

Bengal cat goes missing on Coney Island during walk, last seen by owners on 27 May

While on a walk on Coney Island with his owners on 27 May, Simba, a Bengal cat, escaped from his carrier bag.

He had suddenly dashed into the forested area of the island.

Since Simba’s vanishing, his owners have been desperately searching for the cat. They’ve shared multiple missing posters online and even created a group on the messaging platform Telegram to aid the search effort.

Simba spooked during walk

Simba, who is a male and four years old, is identifiable by his tiger stripes and a large black patch on his back.

He also wears a purple collar and has been microchipped.

Simba is described as a shy and timid cat. Although he may respond to his name, Victoria, Simba’s owner, also said he may hide for hours if scared.

Speaking to MS News, 27-year-old Victoria Leembruggen said she and her partner often take Simba on bike rides.

“We’ve done this many times before, including rides around Coney Island,” she said.

Victoria’s partner had taken Simba on one of their regular bike rides on the day of the incident.

“They had stopped by the beach area at Coney Island, and as usual, my partner slightly unzipped the carrier to comfort Simba with belly rubs and gentle head scratches, which Simba enjoys,” Victoria explained.

“However, during that moment, Simba suddenly jumped out of the bag.”

The sudden act caused the leash attached inside the carrier to snap and the latch to break.

Victoria’s partner rushed to catch Simba, but the slippery feline quickly disappeared into the trees.

“He was spooked by something and jumped out the carrier and into the trees,” she wrote on Telegram.

“No one is at fault. Accidents are sudden and can happen anytime.”

Search efforts ongoing

The couple is unsure about what scared Simba.

“It could have been a bird or another unexpected trigger that caused him to panic. This behaviour is unusual for him as he is normally calm and relaxed inside his carrier,” she explained.

At 1.15am on 29 May, one of the Telegram users in the group said they had spotted Simba near the east entrance of Coney Island.

Photos and videos show a cat hiding in the vegetation just off the side of the road.

Victoria had planned to use the location details to help trappers.

However, she later found out that Nparks does not allow animal traps to be set up on Coney Island.

According to Victoria, the island is “protected” and “secured” after hours.

Even so, the worried owner has provided extra details for those who want to assist the search for Simba.

“He does like the sound of bells on cat toys,” she wrote. “No sudden movements or loud movements. He is easily scared and has anxiety.”

Her partner can also be found in the area searching for Simba, riding a bicycle and equipped with his pet’s carrier.

“If you see a guy walking around with this, that’s [him],” Victoria wrote.

Owners are hopeful for their cat’s return

So far, Victoria and her partner have received overwhelming support in their search for Simba.

“So many kind people have stepped forward to help my partner search for Simba during Coney Island’s opening hours,” she said.

Despite the support, the search has not been easy.

“We have made multiple attempts to seek approval to set up cameras, humane traps, and other safe methods that could assist in bringing him home, but our requests have been unsuccessful,” Victoria explained.

“We completely understand and respect the strict regulations in place to protect the island and its wildlife, and we are complying with them. At the same time, these restrictions have made the search process far more difficult and limited the options available to us.”

Victoria, who has been overseas and unable to physically help search for Simba, finds hope in the support of others during the stressful ordeal.

“Many fellow pet owners have offered their time and assistance to help search for Simba around Coney Island,” she said.

“Until I return to Singapore, I’m doing everything I can remotely and staying positive, being patient and holding onto hope that we can bring Simba home safely.”

If you wish to assist in the effort in finding Simba, you can join the Telegram group here.

Also read: ‘He has zero survival skills’: Chocolate Labrador missing since 10 May, last seen near Bollywood Farms

