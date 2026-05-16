‘He has zero survival skills’: Chocolate Labrador missing since 10 May, last seen near Bollywood Farms

Chocolate Labrador missing from New Tiew farm since 10 May

A group in Singapore is desperately searching for a missing chocolate Labrador, Lavender. He was last seen on 11 May near Bollywood Farms in Lim Chu Kang.

Joanne, a member of the search team, told MS News that Lavender belongs to a farm in New Tiew and went missing on 10 May.

“The owner is a senior citizen who does not use social media and hence, we are assisting with the search,” she said.

For Lavender’s safe return, they are offering a S$200 reward.

Described as friendly but with no survival skills

In a poster of the missing dog, Lavender is described as “friendly”, but with “zero survival skills”.

The search team and his owner are also especially worried as he is not familiar with the location.

“Lavender is a domesticated pet since birth and is new to the area,” said Joanne.

She added that Lavender was last confirmed to be spotted on Monday (11 May) near Bollywood Farms along Neo Tiew Lane in Lim Chu Kang.

Individuals on the Telegram search group, which has about 28 members at the time of writing, said that there was a possible sighting of Lavender on Wednesday (12 May) at 7.55am at Sungei Kadut Street 6.

Lavender has no collar or harness on, and may be scared and hiding.

S$200 reward to find missing dog

MS News was told that Lavender has a small bald patch on his thigh.

A s$200 is being offered for Lavender’s return.

Anyone with information can reach out to Jane at 8268 2227 or Elizabeth at 9878 9734.

There is also a QR code to join a group on Telegram focused on the search.

“More help can be provided with ground searches as this area is huge and relatively inconvenient,” said Joanne.

“Ground searches are ongoing and we are hoping to get more people to help out.”

Also read: Missing cocker spaniel ‘Teh-O’ last seen in Sembawang, family offers S$1K reward for safe return

