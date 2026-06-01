Customer allegedly faces difficulties redeeming services for haircut voucher at Bishan hair salon

Snip Avenue customer allegedly faces voucher usage issues at Bishan outlet

A customer has accused a barber at the Bishan Snip Avenue outlet of delaying voucher holders and making it difficult to use prepaid haircut vouchers.

Voucher issues at Bishan hair salon

The complaint was shared in a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 22 May.

It allegedly involved a branch of Snip Avenue located at Block 513, Bishan Street 13.

According to the post, the Original Poster’s (OP) elderly parent had purchased a “thick stack” of haircut vouchers from the outlet.

However, the family allegedly encountered problems when attempting to use the vouchers.

The OP claimed that their brother had visited the salon early in the morning for a haircut. He was then told by a barber working at the time to come back another day.

This was despite there reportedly being only two other customers at the time.

Authenticity of vouchers questioned

The barber also reportedly questioned whether the vouchers had been legitimately purchased from the Bishan outlet.

To verify the voucher, the OP’s brother had to contact Snip Avenue’s headquarters and send photographs of the voucher through WhatsApp.

After around 20 minutes, a staff member confirmed that the voucher was valid.

The situation then escalated further when another staff member, working at the counter of the Bishan outlet, allegedly questioned when the voucher had been purchased.

Feeling frustrated by the delays, the OP’s brother then called the police for assistance. According to the post, police officers arrived within 10 minutes and spoke to the staff.

The OP claimed that the salon staff then changed their stance and allowed their brother to proceed with the haircut.

They also pointed to the outlet’s Google reviews, claiming that other customers had similarly complained about long waiting times and difficulties redeeming prepaid vouchers at the branch.

Netizens condemn salon’s actions

Online commenters criticised the outlet’s actions. Some accused the branch of “scamming local elderly” for many years.

A Facebook user shared that they had stopped purchasing vouchers from Snip Avenue “due to their poor service and arrogance”.

Another netizen said their sister had to wait “forever” for a haircut at the Bukit Batok West outlet.

Family still has more than 10 unused vouchers

The OP, Ms Natalie Yeo, 39, told MS News that her brother went for his haircut at the Bishan outlet on 19 May at around 11am.

Ms Yeo also shared that her parent had paid about S$60 to S$70 for a “booklet” of the haircut vouchers.

Following her brother’s recent incident, the family still has over 10 unused vouchers.

“We have not gone for another session after that incident,” Ms Yeo said. “But prior to that, my mother went to Bishan Snip Avenue on one evening at 6.55pm and was asked to go home.”

However, she shared that Google stated that the closing time for the Bishan outlet is 8pm.

MS News has also reached out to Snip Avenue for comment.

Also read: Ang Mo Kio salon charges elderly man S$1K for S$8 haircut, chain admits to unfair practices

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Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.