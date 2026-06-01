52-year-old S’porean man fractures arm in fall on M’sian mountain, brought down on stretcher

Rescuers carry Singaporean hiker 2km down mountain after he suffers fractured arm

A Singaporean man was rescued after suffering a fractured arm while descending Gunung Datuk in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, on 30 May.

Rescuers placed the 52-year-old on a stretcher and carried him down the mountain to seek medical aid.

Singaporean man breaks arm in fall near mountain summit

The incident occurred at about 10.29am, when 11 hikers climbed to the summit of Gunung Datuk.

The 884 m-tall mountain is a popular hiking spot and is taller than anything within Singapore’s borders.

According to Bernama, two mountain guides accompanied the 11 hikers up the mountain.

The incident happened during the descent from the summit. The Singaporean man suffered a fall at a rocky spot near the summit staircase.

As a result of the unintentional fast descent, the 52-year-old allegedly fractured his right arm.

Five rescuers carry victim 2km down mountain on stretcher

Five personnel from the Operations Response Team hiked up to the victim’s location, which was about two kilometres from the foot of the mountain.

After giving first aid, the rescuers placed him on a stretcher and carried him all the way back down through some rough terrain.

They then handed him over to paramedics waiting with an ambulance.

The successful rescue operation concluded at 2.28pm.

Also read: 29-year-old S’porean solo hiker rescued after being trapped on Taiwan’s Mount Pintian

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Featured image adapted from Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Kota Negeri Sembilan on Facebook.