Driver pleads guilty to illegal dumping of waste in Taman Jurong, fined S$8K

Driver fined S$8,000 for illegal dumping of office furniture waste on road in Taman Jurong

On 26 May, a driver pleaded guilty to the illegal dumping of office waste on a road in Taman Jurong.

The offender had strewn the waste on the road out of convenience.

Driver cites convenience as reason for illegal dumping

The National Environment Agency (NEA) publicly released a statement earlier today (28 May) about the conclusion of the court case.

They received public feedback on 24 July 2025 about the illegal dumping of a large volume of dismantled office furniture and partitions along Joo Yee Road.

NEA’s investigations revealed that the waste originated from reinstatement works at a vacated office in Genting Lane.

On 6 July 2025, driver Naidu Manish Kumar had dumped the office waste on the road out of convenience, by his own admission.

Naidu should have instead discarded the furniture at a licensed general waste disposal facility.

He pleaded guilty to one charge for the dumping of waste from a vehicle in a public waste. As a result, he received a fine of S$8,000.

Illegal waste dumping includes fine and jail

For a first-time offender, Naidu could have received a maximum fine of S$50,000 and/or a jail term of up to 12 months.

Repeat offenders may get a fine of up to S$100,000 and a jail term of between one and 12 months.

“The illegal disposal of waste is a serious offence as it pollutes the environment and poses a hazard to public health,” NEA stated.

They warned about strict enforcement action against any person who commits the offence.

NEA urges public to report illegal waste disposal cases

Additionally, NEA called for the public to submit online reports of suspected illegal disposal via the Online Feedback Form or the myENV mobile app.

Those submitting reports should provide the date, time, and location of the incident.

They should also give the registration number of the vehicle performing the disposal, as well as any supporting footage.

Also read: ‘If you litter, we will catch you’: MP Alvin Tan warns that enforcement will ‘go hard’ on recalcitrant litterbugs in Tekka

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Featured image adapted from NEA.