PM Lawrence Wong hangs out with dogs & residents in Choa Chu Kang pet event

PM Lawrence Wong happily chills with dogs at Limbang pet event on 23 May

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong recently held a “diplomatic visit” with the best of guests: adorable dogs in Choa Chu Kang.

During a dog outing event in Limbang on 23 May, he happily posed with residents and their pets for the evening event.

Lawrence Wong takes photos with residents and dogs

From 5.30pm to 7.30pm, the fifth “Woof Woof Day Out” was held in Limbang. While usually held in Limbang Park, upgrading works moved the event to the nearby Stagmont Park instead.

Our Limbang called for residents to bring their pets for a “pawsome day” with free admission. However, purchasing a S$2 ticket also included a goodie bag, snacks, and a lucky draw ticket.

PM Wong, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Limbang division, attended the event.

In the “Meet-the-Puppies” session, PM Wong happily greeted the cute dogs at the park.

He also waved a large Limbang flag in front of the residents walking their dogs.

The Woof Woof Day Out included a pet accessories swap booth and community booths hosted by residents.

There was also a best-dressed pet competition and a dog obstacle course.

Lawrence Wong praised for love of animals

PM Wong happily took selfies and spoke to the (human) residents in what many deemed an enjoyable event.

He ended his Facebook post by saying that Limbang Park will reopen later this year with a new dog run.

In the comments, netizens praised PM Wong for the “great event”, while others were inspired by his love for animals and the community.

PM Wong is noted as a dog lover.

In July 2020, he bid farewell to his beloved golden retriever, Summer, after 16 years.

Also read: Pritam Singh poses with dogs on inaugural Eunos Pet Day, almost 100 cats microchipped at event

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Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook.