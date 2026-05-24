Cyclist nearly gets hit by lorry on Nicoll Highway, brakes in time & falls off bike

Cyclist falls off bicycle while braking after near-collision with lorry at Nicoll Highway

Last Thursday, a cyclist riding along Nicoll Highway nearly got run over by a lorry, with him braking so hard that he fell off the front of the bicycle.

Netizens quickly criticised him for running the red light at the intersection in the first place.

Cyclist tips over while braking to avoid lorry

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the near-miss occurred on 21 May at 9.31am.

Footage showed the cyclist and camcar making a right turn from Bras Basah Road onto Nicoll Highway. The cyclist rode in the middle of the rightmost lane.

At the next intersection, the camcar and other vehicles stopped at a red light.

The cyclist, however, ran the red light while looking to the right on Raffles Avenue, despite traffic there being only one-way.

He then turned to the left just in time to see a lorry heading straight towards him.

He braked sharply to avoid the collision, causing his bicycle to tip forward.

He fell off the front of his bicycle, stumbling briefly as the lorry rushed past right in front of him.

Having narrowly avoided the collision, the cyclist picked up his fallen bicycle and water bottle.

Cyclist criticised for riding in rightmost lane of Nicoll Highway road

The video went viral on Facebook with over 2,500 likes and 659 comments.

“Lucky guy, he must be counting his lucky stars,” one netizen wrote.

Another commenter said that the lorry driver must have been shocked at nearly hitting someone.

A third user warned that riding in the extreme right lane could eventually lead to a serious accident.

According to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) rules, cyclists must ride as close to the far left side of the road as possible.

Also read: Cyclist crashes into parked car in Serangoon & flees the scene after allegedly damaging it

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.