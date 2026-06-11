Yakult Singapore to replace orange flavour with peach in July, prices starting from S$3.50

Yakult Singapore to cease production of orange flavour in June, available only while stocks last

A massive change in the status quo of Singapore has occurred — the orange Yakult flavour is soon to be no more.

Instead, the peach flavour will take its place in July 2026 in an unprecedented shake-up.

Yakult Singapore announces peach flavour available in stores from 6 July

All Singaporeans will be extremely familiar with the local Yakult line-up: original, grape, orange, and apple.

The flavours have held firm since their introduction in 1980.

In a press release, Yakult Singapore announced it would phase out the orange flavour.

In its place is peach, with a light purple seal.

“The launch reflects Yakult Singapore’s efforts to evolve its product range alongside changing consumer tastes and the growing interest in gut health and wellness,” they stated.

The peach flavour will be available via home delivery from 1 July, in the form of both 5-bottle packs and assorted flavour packs.

Meanwhile, they’ll be lining the shelves of supermarkets and retail stores from 6 July, with prices starting from S$3.50.

Yakult Singapore will cease production of the orange flavour at the end of June. They will then be available on a while-stocks-last basis.

Decision based on popularity and production constraints

According to Yakult Singapore’s managing director, Masaaki Sunami, the original flavour is the most popular, followed by grape and apple, while orange was the least enjoyed.

The Straits Times reported that Mr Sunami said that many local customers requested Yakult Singapore to bring other flavours over.

They especially asked for the peach flavour, which was launched in China in 2024.

Due to production capacity constraints at the Singapore factory, the company had to decide between keeping orange or replacing it with the peach flavour.

Yakult Singapore found that the peach flavour was “particularly popular with consumers internationally”.

Based on the results and assessments of future growth opportunities, they discontinued orange and replaced it with peach.

“We understand that some consumers may miss the orange flavour, especially those who have enjoyed it for many years,” Mr Sunami acknowledged, but said they believe peach offers a strong alternative.

“If you like Yakult’s orange flavour, you should drink it now.”

Singapore netizens divided over end of Yakult orange

The news drew mixed reactions on social media.

“My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined,” an orange Yakult enjoyer lamented about the news on Reddit.

“Orange was always my least favourite”, one Redditor commented in a showcase of the duality of man.

Another orange Yakult hater declared that it tasted like “liquefied CNY”.

Several others declared that it was alright as long as they didn’t touch the apple or grape flavours.

Also read: 5 fun facts about Yakult S’poreans who grew up drinking it will love

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Featured image courtesy of Yakult Singapore and adapted from TheSmartLocal.