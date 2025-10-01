5 fun facts about Yakult S’poreans who grew up drinking it will love

Yakult fun facts to think of the next time you take a sip

If you grew up in Singapore, chances are you have many childhood memories of reaching for that familiar little bottle of Yakult — maybe from the fridge after school, or handed to you by a smiling Yakult Lady doing her rounds in the neighbourhood.

While most folks here are no strangers to this well-loved probiotic drink, there’s actually a lot more to the brand than meets the eye.

From unusual flavours and factory tours to a skin-loving product line you probably didn’t know existed, here are five fun facts about Yakult worth remembering — and sharing — the next time you reach for a bottle.

1. A new Yakult variety is launching in Singapore

Yakult may have been a household name for decades, but that hasn’t stopped the brand from keeping things fresh.

The latest addition to their probiotic lineup is Y1000, which is finally coming to Singapore after proving a hit in Japan, where it and Yakult 1000 sold more than 3 billion bottles between October 2019 and June 2024.

Both products were also recognised with accolades, with Yakult receiving the prestigious Shogakukan DIME Gold and X Trend Awards in 2022.

So, what makes Y1000 special? It contains 1 billion live L. paracasei™ strain Shirota per 1ml — one of the highest concentrations in the brand’s history.

Yakult Y1000 will be available at Meidi-Ya, Isetan Scotts, and selected Fairprice supermarkets starting 1 Oct. There is one catch, though: only about 3,000 bottles will be available here each week, due to limited air-freighted imports from Japan, so you’ll want to grab one before they’re gone.

2. Yakult also produces food, skincare & pharmaceutical products

While most Singaporeans associate Yakult with their signature probiotic drinks, the brand’s product range in Japan extends far beyond those familiar little bottles — they also manufacture cosmetics, pharmaceutical supplements, instant noodles, and even coffee.

Their skincare line, Yakult Beautiens, is made with the same lactic acid bacteria found in their drinks, formulated to support a healthy complexion and maintain the skin’s microbiome — so you can look as good as your gut feels.

There’s also a pharmaceutical arm, which offers probiotic tablets and health supplements, developed through research at the Yakult Central Institute.

The instant noodles and coffee, though Yakult-branded, do not contain probiotics. These food and beverage items are more of a quirky novelty than a core part of the brand’s health portfolio.

Unfortunately, none of these products are available in Singapore, though you can catch a glimpse of them in the lecture room at the Yakult factory. Otherwise, keep an eye out on your next trip to Japan — they might just make for a cool souvenir.

3. Singapore’s first Yakult Lady started in 1986 (and she’s still active today)

If you’re too busy to keep your fridge stocked with Yakult for your daily dose, fret not — the iconic Yakult Ladies have got you covered. Just sign up for their Home Delivery Service, which is free in most housing estates, and they’ll bring it straight to your doorstep.

This direct-to-door approach began in Japan in 1963, not just to make probiotics more accessible, but also to offer flexible work opportunities for women at the time.

Singapore joined the fold in 1986, with Madam Chong Wai Yoong becoming the nation’s very first Yakult Lady after recruiters came knocking on her door in search of friendly faces to deliver probiotics with a personal touch.

Nearly 40 years on, she’s still making her rounds. In a past interview with TheSmartLocal, Madam Chong shared that things were tough in the early days — few people knew what Yakult was. But today, she’s fondly recognised at the market by cheerful calls of: “Yakult Aunty! Yakult Aunty!”

Not bad for someone who’s been delivering good bacteria since before it was trendy.

4. Yakult used to come in glass bottles

In the early days, Yakult was packaged in glass bottles sealed with cork stoppers. But as demand grew, the glass packaging — while undeniably stylish — became increasingly impractical.

The bottles were heavy, fragile, and difficult to deliver in large quantities. They also had to be collected and thoroughly washed before reuse, making the process labour-intensive.

So in 1968, Yakult switched to the lightweight, curved plastic bottle we know today. Designed by famed industrial stylist Isamu Kenmochi, the shape was inspired by traditional Japanese kokeshi dolls — a symbol of good luck — and ergonomically designed for easy sipping.

Speaking of bottles, Singapore doesn’t just offer more Yakult flavours than any other country — we also have the largest bottle size in the world at 100ml.

This was a deliberate choice, shaped by consumer preferences, market trends, and local health considerations. It’s just the right amount: enough to deliver a full probiotic dose, but not too much to enjoy in one cool, satisfying gulp. Great news for those who love the taste just as much as the benefits.

5. Yakult’s Singapore journey began with just 3 containers at Hillview

While the Yakult factory now sprawls across a sleek, multi-million-dollar site on Senoko Avenue, its beginnings were far more humble.

In 1978, operations began with just three shipping containers tucked away in Hillview — no shiny production lines, no viewing gallery, just a modest setup focused on one mission: brewing fresh probiotics for the local market.

As the brand grew, so did its commitment to public education and transparency. In 1987, Yakult opened their factory doors to the public with the goal of helping people understand the science behind probiotics, show how the drinks are made, and build real trust with consumers.

Fast forward to today, and more than 500,000 visitors have joined these tours, which are still going strong at the far more advanced Senoko facility. Visitors learn about the health benefits of Yakult, peek into the high-speed bottling process through glass panels, and even grab a fresh pack straight from the source.

Slots fill up fast — sometimes as early as three months in advance — so if you’re keen, better book your slot here ASAP.

Enjoy the lower-sugar Yakult Gold & Ace Light

After all that, it’s clear Yakult is more than just a nostalgic childhood drink — it’s a brand that’s grown with Singapore, evolving with the times while keeping its commitment to health and community strong.

And with more people paying attention to gut health and making mindful dietary choices, there’s never been a better time to revisit this little bottle of goodness, now available in lower-sugar options like Yakult Gold and Yakult Ace Light.

Both are packed with the same powerful L. paracasei™ strain Shirota, backed by decades of research to support digestive health.

Yakult Gold tastes similar to the original — but with less sugar and added vitamin D — while Yakult Ace Light contains triple the probiotics, 30% fewer calories, and is now sweetened with zero-calorie Stevia for a refreshingly light taste.

After all, we go the extra mile to take care of our skin, hair, and diet, so don’t forget to take care of your gut, too.

Find out more about Yakult on their official website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with the latest news and offerings.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Yakult Singapore.

Featured image courtesy of Yakult Singapore, adapted from Yakult Japan, and by MS News (photography by Annabel Lim).