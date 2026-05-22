Nine Fresh has new drinkable Taiwanese desserts under S$5, get 3 items for S$11.80 till 31 May

Homegrown brand Nine Fresh launches new Taiwanese desserts under S$5

When Nine Fresh first started as a humble kiosk in Toa Payoh, its founders had one simple mission: to bring the comforting, old-school charm of Jiufen’s famous taro balls to Singapore.

Years later, that love for chewy Taiwanese treats hasn’t changed, but the menu has definitely evolved.

The homegrown brand is shaking things up with a refreshed menu featuring their first-ever drinkable “Tea-Sserts”, new QQ (chewy) toppings, and a limited-time promo where you can grab any three selected desserts for just S$11.80 from now till 31 May 2026.

Nine Fresh’s first-ever drinkable ‘Tea-Sserts’

If you’ve ever craved one of Nine Fresh’s famed dessert bowl but wished it was easier to eat on the move, the new Tea-Sserts are exactly what you need.

The series reimagines classic Taiwanese desserts as grab-and-go cups filled with tea, dessert bases, and plenty of QQ toppings, like your usual cup of bubble tea but seriously levelled up.

Plus, these cups are about 25% larger than their standard dessert bowls, giving you even more to sip and chew on.

Taro fans can try the Yammie Earl Grey (S$4.80), which comes with Earl Grey milk tea, bean curd, ai-yu jelly, mini taro Q, and a new Premium Taro Paste topping that’s made in-house.

There’s also the Jasmine Chrysanthemum Peach Gum Milk (S$4.50). Think jasmine milk tea, layered with chrysanthemum ai-yu jelly, peach gum, and Chrysanthemum Qhewy, a chewy floral topping.

Those after a caffeine-free option can go for the Honey Pop Fresh Milk (S$4.50), made with fresh milk, ai-yu jelly, bean curd, and honey popping jelly.

Prefer to DIY? You can also customise your Tea-Ssert by mixing and matching your preferred tea, dessert base, and toppings from 28 different options, which Nine Fresh says is the widest selection available in Singapore.

New chrysanthemum and lime series

The menu revamp also marks the return of the Chrysanthemum Ai-Yu Series, which was so popular as a seasonal special that Nine Fresh had to make it a permanent menu staple.

A major highlight is the Golden Chrysanthemum Peach Gum (S$4.50), a vibrant bowl packed with chrysanthemum ai-yu, honey popping jelly, taro balls, peach gum, and Chrysanthemum Qhewy.

To beat Singapore’s unforgiving heat, the all-new Lime Ai-Yu Series is your best bet.

Try the Lime Ai-Yu Longan Jelly Burst (S$4.50), which pairs a zesty lime squash and ai-yu jelly base with pitted longan, konjac jelly, taro balls, and water chestnut pops for a satisfying crunch.

Get any three selected desserts for S$11.80 till 31 May

While the new menu is already easy on the wallet, Nine Fresh is sweetening the deal with a three-for-S$11.80 promotion running from now until 31 May 2026, saving you up to S$2.60.

The offer applies to selected items from the new line-up, including the Tea-Sserts, Chrysanthemum Ai-Yu, and Lime Ai-Yu series, and is available at all outlets islandwide excluding Marina Bay Sands.

The classics haven’t been forgotten either.

Nine Fresh’s All-Time Favourites Series remains priced from S$2.90, with familiar picks such as the Nine Fresh Signature (S$3.60) and Aww In One Cup (S$4.20) still on the menu.

For more details, head over to Nine Fresh’s website.

Also read: Viral chonky Japanese pork cutlet now available in S’pore, limited to 30 portions daily

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Featured image by MS News.