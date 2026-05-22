Teen in M’sia decapitated after car crashes into lamp post, it falls & pierces father’s van

18-year-old decapitated in horrific accident

An 18-year-old boy was decapitated after a lamp post pierced his father’s van in a horrific accident in Terengganu, Malaysia.

An out-of-control car crashed into the lamp post, causing it to fall and strike the van.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (19 May) at around 3.36pm.

Out-of-control van crashed into lamp post

The police said they received a report regarding a crash involving a Nissan Vanette and a Volkswagen Golf GTI at 4.12pm, New Straits Times reported.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver had lost control of the car, causing it to skid into the pole.

“The vehicle then entered the opposite lane and collided with the van carrying the victim and his father,” said Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor.

Due to the impact, the pole toppled and pierced the van, striking the victim, identified as Wah Han Keong, on the head.

Mr Wah was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other individuals were injured from the incident, Malay Mail reported.

Mr Azli said the victim’s remains were sent for an autopsy, while the case is being investigated for causing death by reckless driving.

Father laments son’s tragic death

In an interview with the media during his son’s funeral, Wah Tee Tun, the victim’s father, who suffered minor injuries, lamented seeing his son pass away.

He shared that his son had just graduated from Form 5, the final year of secondary school in Malaysia, last year.

He had also been enrolled in a local polytechnic in June.

Han Keong had been helping him with electrical wiring jobs since January, and was interested in car repair, he added.

Mr Wah recalled that, at the time of the accident, he and his son were travelling to work.

He noticed the car veer into their lane and slammed on the brakes, hoping to avoid a collision.

Upon the aftermath, Mr Wah said he kept calling his son, but received no response.

“When I turned around to look, I found that my son’s head had been separated from his body, and there were no signs of life. I knew that my son had died on the spot,” he shared.

Also read: Elderly cleaner’s head severed after she gets caught on freight elevator in Taiwan